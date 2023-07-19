Military Embedded Systems

EW systems to be delivered to Australia's E-7A Wedgetail fleet by BAE Systems

News

July 19, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

EW systems to be delivered to Australia's E-7A Wedgetail fleet by BAE Systems
Photo courtesy BAE Systems

CANBERRA, Australia. BAE Systems Australia has won a two-year contract extension to provide electronic warfare systems for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) E-7A Wedgetail aircraft fleet through 2028, according to a company announcement.

Under this agreement, BAE Systems will sustain the Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Warfare Self-Protection (EWSP) systems for Boeing Defence Australia as part of the Wedgetail’s Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) program.

The E-7A Wedgetail aircraft is intended to provide real-time coordination of air, land, and sea missions, and BAE Systems has supported the Wedgetail fleet since its service introduction in 2011, the statement reads.

The contract extends to engineering, field services, supply, maintenance, and management support for the ESM and EWSP systems on the RAAF’s six E-7A Wedgetail aircraft at RAAF Base Edinburgh. These services will be provided from BAE Systems' Edinburgh Parks facility.

Featured Companies

BAE Systems

1101 Wilson Boulevard
Website
[email protected]
+ 44 (0) 1252 373232
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Software
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms