EW systems to be delivered to Australia's E-7A Wedgetail fleet by BAE Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy BAE Systems

CANBERRA, Australia. BAE Systems Australia has won a two-year contract extension to provide electronic warfare systems for the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) E-7A Wedgetail aircraft fleet through 2028, according to a company announcement.

Under this agreement, BAE Systems will sustain the Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Warfare Self-Protection (EWSP) systems for Boeing Defence Australia as part of the Wedgetail’s Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) program.

The E-7A Wedgetail aircraft is intended to provide real-time coordination of air, land, and sea missions, and BAE Systems has supported the Wedgetail fleet since its service introduction in 2011, the statement reads.

The contract extends to engineering, field services, supply, maintenance, and management support for the ESM and EWSP systems on the RAAF’s six E-7A Wedgetail aircraft at RAAF Base Edinburgh. These services will be provided from BAE Systems' Edinburgh Parks facility.