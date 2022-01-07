Fire-control system from Vortex Optics wins 10-year contract with U.S. Army

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy U.S. Army

BARNEVELD, Wis. Vortex Optics has won a contract with the U.S. Army to provide as many as 250,000 XM157 Next Generation Squad Weapons -- Fire Control (NGSW-FC) systems, under the terms of a 10-year firm-fixed-price agreement that has an agreed minimum of $20 million and a maximum ceiling value of $2.7 billion. 

According to the contract announcement from the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Picatinny Arsenal (Wharton, New Jersey), the NGSW-FC system is a ruggedized fire control that increases accuracy and lethality for the close combat force that integrates such advanced technologies as a variable magnification optic, backup etched reticle, laser range finder, ballistic calculator, atmospheric sensor suite, compass, Intra-Soldier Wireless system, visible and infrared aiming lasers, and a digital display overlay. 

The NGSW-FC is intended to serve as the fire control for the Next Generation Squad Weapons – Rifle and Automatic Rifle. 

Image courtesy U.S. Army
