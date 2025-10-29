Military Embedded Systems

Giraffe 1X radar systems to be supplied to U.S. Army by Saab

News

October 29, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab won a $46 million contract from the U.S. Army to deliver Giraffe 1X radar systems in support of U.S. security cooperation partners, the company announced in a statement.

Deliveries under the order are scheduled to begin in 2026, the statement reads.

Saab says the the Giraffe 1X radar provides short-range air defense and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities. It is a compact, lightweight three-dimensional radar that can be mounted on vehicles or used as a fixed or deployable asset, and the system is designed for simultaneous missions including air defense, force protection, and sea surface surveillance, providing real-time situational awareness and target tracking, the company says.

The company adds that the radar’s small form factor enables integration on both land and naval platforms, supporting mobile operations in contested environments. The order was booked in the third quarter of 2025, Saab says.

