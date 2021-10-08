Ground radar unveiled by Thales designed to provide full-spectrum coverage

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Thales photo. ARLINGTON, Va. Thales has unveiled its Ground Observer 20 Multi-Mission radar (GO 20 MM) radar designed to combine ground and low-level air surveillance in a single surveillance asset. The radar is also engineered to offer early unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detection and automatic classification.

Providing coverage of the full spectrum of threats in the field, the GO20 MM is intended to provide continuous 360-degree 3D coverage for a multitude of threats. Through an HMI Venus interface, operators can recognize a threat decide on the plan of attack.

In complex scenarios such as asymmetric conflicts or high-density combat, the ability to classify automatically to get a fast situation picture is designed into the system to provide a tactical advantage. The GO20 MM is transportable and can be set up by two soldiers to redeploy for a new mission.

Officials claim that the GO20 MM could provide Armed and Special Forces with situational awareness for hours by choosing to opt-out of the generator option, and instead incorpoorate a six-pack battery.