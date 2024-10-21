Military Embedded Systems

Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

News

October 21, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

WASHINGTON, D.C. Hensoldt and Raytheon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the AUSA 2024 conference to enhance cooperation on Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) systems for NATO forces, Hensoldt announced in a statement.

The agreement focuses on strengthening sustainment and operational readiness of EO/IR systems used by NATO, with the first major outcome being the establishment of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Oberkochen, Germany. The facility, expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2025, will provide support to NATO partners across Europe, the statement reads.

Initially, the partnership will focus on airborne EO/IR programs in both Europe and the U.S., with potential expansion to land-based systems, the company says.

