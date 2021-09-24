Military Embedded Systems

Hypersonic solutions and space systems development goals of new acquisition

News

September 24, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DALLAS, Texas and LOS ANGELES, Calif. The senior leadership team of Systima Technologies, Inc. has partnered with Karman Missile & Space Systems backed by Trive Capital, the Dallas-based private equity firm to deliver more comprehensive solutions to its customers in the space and hypersonic markets.

According to officials, the acquisition of Systima represents the fifth transaction Trive has completed in the last 12 months in building the Karman platform and strategy dedicated to space and hypersonic system infrastructure.

Systima claims the company can integrate energetic and mechanical systems into the structural design of mission critical space or hypersonic systems. Energetic technology utilizes specialized materials, such as propellants, to create separation and deployment in space launch vehicles and hypersonic platforms.

The company also claims that one of the fastest growing product lines for Systima is high performance composite structures using high temperature materials for missile and launch platforms. Systima employs composite manufacturing techniques and utilizes proven resin formulations, fibers, and ply materials.

 

Featured Companies

Karman

Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Thermal Management
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Northrop Grumman photo.
News
Open standards-based SIGINT sensor in development for USAF
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber
Comms
Patria photo.
News
Night vision sensors in development for CV9030 infantry fighting vehicles
More Comms