Military Embedded Systems

Intelligent and digitally powered hypersonic facility opened by Lockheed Martin

News

October 04, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image.

COURTLAND, Ala. Lockheed Martin is adding to its portfolio with the opening of an advanced production facility in Courtland, Alabama, focused on hypersonic strike production. Capitalizing on critical digital factory capabilities, the corporation is working with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver next-generation warfare capabilities.

As the company's second Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) production facility onsite, this location will aim to integrate critical digital transformation advancements such as robotic thermal protection application capabilities, smart torque tools, and mixed-reality capabilities for training and virtual inspections.

Officials claim the machines in this facility also will connect to the company's Intelligent Factory Framework early next year, which digitally links production facilities and assets across the Lockheed Martin enterprise to help enable insights into the health, status, and optimization of operations. 

Lockheed Martin is a continued investor in the development and manufacturing of hypersonic systems to counter rapidly emerging threats from near-peer adversaries. The programs produced at this site support several U.S. military branches and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, including CPS, Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, and the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon.

 

Featured Companies

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Topic Tags
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
Cyber
Trace Communications photo.
News
Cyberspace and IT support pact worth $600 million signed between USAF Central Command and Trace Systems
More Cyber
Comms
General Dynamics photo.
News
General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021
More Comms