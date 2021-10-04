Intelligent and digitally powered hypersonic facility opened by Lockheed Martin

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image. COURTLAND, Ala. Lockheed Martin is adding to its portfolio with the opening of an advanced production facility in Courtland, Alabama, focused on hypersonic strike production. Capitalizing on critical digital factory capabilities, the corporation is working with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to deliver next-generation warfare capabilities.

As the company's second Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) production facility onsite, this location will aim to integrate critical digital transformation advancements such as robotic thermal protection application capabilities, smart torque tools, and mixed-reality capabilities for training and virtual inspections.

Officials claim the machines in this facility also will connect to the company's Intelligent Factory Framework early next year, which digitally links production facilities and assets across the Lockheed Martin enterprise to help enable insights into the health, status, and optimization of operations.

Lockheed Martin is a continued investor in the development and manufacturing of hypersonic systems to counter rapidly emerging threats from near-peer adversaries. The programs produced at this site support several U.S. military branches and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, including CPS, Long Range Hypersonic Weapon, and the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon.