Radiofrequency weapon defeats drone swarms in U.K. Army trial

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via UK Ministry of Defence

WEST WALES, U.K. The British Army has completed its largest counter-drone swarm trial, demonstrating a radiofrequency directed energy weapon (RF DEW) system capable of neutralizing multiple uncrewed aerial targets simultaneously, the U.K. Ministry of Defence announced in a statement.

Conducted at a test range in West Wales, the trial saw more than 100 drones tracked and defeated using the RF DEW demonstrator. The system, developed by an industry consortium led by Thales UK under the Team Hersa project, uses high-frequency radio waves to disrupt electronic components within drones, causing them to malfunction or crash, the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the system can engage airborne targets at ranges up to 1 kilometer and offers a low cost per shot compared to traditional missile-based air defense systems. The technology is also effective against targets resistant to conventional electronic warfare jamming techniques, the Ministry says.