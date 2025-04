Meet ADI’s Versatile Software-defined Platform: AD-JUPITER-EBZ

Press Release

A versatile software-defined platform based on Analog Devices ADRV9002 and UltraScale+ MPSoC.

This product includes a XCZU3EG processing device and comes integrated in a self-contained ruggedised aluminum case, giving AD-JUPITER-EBZ flexibility in evaluating and prototyping across different environments.