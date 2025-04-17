Swarming software and high-density motors selected by GA-ASI for technology investment

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics SAN DIEGO, California. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) will invest in two Dutch companies—Emergent Swarm Solutions and Saluqi Motors—following their participation in the 2024 Blue Magic Netherlands (BMN) innovation event, the company announced in a statement.

Emergent Swarm Solutions develops decentralized autonomy software for uncrewed systems, with a focus on swarming algorithms and intelligent coordination. GA-ASI plans to integrate the company’s technologies into current and future uncrewed aircraft platforms to enhance autonomous mission capabilities, the statement reads.

Saluqi Motors specializes in compact electric motors with integrated electronics designed for high power output and torque. GA-ASI will work with the company to adapt these motors to meet aerospace environmental requirements and develop new configurations tailored to airborne defense platforms, the company says.

BMN, organized in coordination with the Dutch Ministry of Defense and other regional economic development agencies, focuses on areas including autonomy, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and sensors. The 2024 event featured 16 companies selected from nearly 50 applicants.