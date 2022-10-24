Military Embedded Systems

Iron Dome interceptor missiles fired by U.S. Marine Corps in tests

News

October 24, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Iron Dome interceptor missiles fired by U.S. Marine Corps in tests
Photo by Darrell Ames, U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

WHITE SANDS, New Mexico. The U.S. Marine Corps conducted a live fire test of Tamir Iron Dome interceptors from a mobile launcher as part of a test of a new prototype system for Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC), interceptor manufacturer Rafael announced in a statement.

The Marines performed three tests to determine how the interceptor responded to various interception scenarios, the statement noted.

The company says the Tamir interceptor is designed to intercept cruise missiles, uncrewed aerial vehicles, and a "variety of rockets, mortars, and precision-guided missiles."

Rafael is part-manufacturer (along with Israel Aerospace Industries) of the Iron Dome system used by Israel, which has been operational since 2011. The Iron Dome system uses a detection and tracking radar, a battle management and weapon control center, and a missile firing unit. The interceptor missile itself is equipped with electro-optic sensors.

Featured Companies

RAFAEL

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
DSE image.
Press Release
Rugged display from DSE aims to meet demanding battlefield environments

October 21, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
News
Small uncrewed aircraft market to grow by $8.6 billion by 2026: report

October 24, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo by Darrell Ames, U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space
News
Iron Dome interceptor missiles fired by U.S. Marine Corps in tests

October 24, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
Logo: DARPA
News
Cybersecurity program from DARPA seeks to use AI to counter threats

October 24, 2022
More Cyber