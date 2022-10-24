Iron Dome interceptor missiles fired by U.S. Marine Corps in tests

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo by Darrell Ames, U.S. Army Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

WHITE SANDS, New Mexico. The U.S. Marine Corps conducted a live fire test of Tamir Iron Dome interceptors from a mobile launcher as part of a test of a new prototype system for Medium Range Intercept Capability (MRIC), interceptor manufacturer Rafael announced in a statement.

The Marines performed three tests to determine how the interceptor responded to various interception scenarios, the statement noted.

The company says the Tamir interceptor is designed to intercept cruise missiles, uncrewed aerial vehicles, and a "variety of rockets, mortars, and precision-guided missiles."

Rafael is part-manufacturer (along with Israel Aerospace Industries) of the Iron Dome system used by Israel, which has been operational since 2011. The Iron Dome system uses a detection and tracking radar, a battle management and weapon control center, and a missile firing unit. The interceptor missile itself is equipped with electro-optic sensors.