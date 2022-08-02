ISR irregular warfare aircraft contact for USSOCOM won by L3Harris, Air Tractor

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy L3Harris MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies and Air Tractor have won a contract with a cost ceiling of $3 billion to provide 75 manned, fixed-wing aircraft to U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to conduct irregular warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, L3Harris announced in a statement.

The contract is for the AT-802U Sky Warden aircraft for USSOCOM's Armed Overwatch program. The initial contract award is for $170 million.

These multi-mission aircraft will be used for close air support, precision strike, ISR, strike coordination, and forward air controller requirements for use in austere and permissive environments, the statement reads.

Production of new aircraft will begin in 2023. The aircraft will be built at Air Tractor's Texas manufacturing facility and then modified at L3Harris' Oklahoma facility. Six aircraft will be delivered under the first lot of low-rate initial production.