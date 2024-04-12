Military Embedded Systems

Israel uses naval version of Iron Dome to intercept target at sea

April 12, 2024

Dan Taylor

Image via Rafael

HAIFA, Israel. The Israeli navy conducted a test of Rafael's C-DOME system -- a naval version of the Iron Dome system -- to intercept a target at sea, Rafael announced in a statement.

It is the first combat interception by C-DOME, which is currently integrated on Sa'ar 6 corvettes. C-DOME is designed to counter a variety of threats including rockets, cruise missiles, sea-skimming missiles, and drones, the statement reads.

Introduced in 2023, the C-DOME's modular configuration is designed to provide advanced defensive capabilities to vessels previously unprotected or inadequately equipped for air defense, the company says, adding that it uses an open architecture design to ensure compatibility with existing ship sensors and combat management systems (CMS).

