Laser-guided handheld targeting device to equip USMC

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation has been selected to provide the U.S. Marine Corps with the Next Generation Handheld Targeting System (NGHTS). This compact targeting device is designed to provide precision targeting and be capable of operation in GPS-denied environments.

According to the company, NGHTS will be engineered to enhance the ability of Marines to identify ground targets under a range of conditions. Additional features include a high-definition color display and day/night celestial compasses.

Officials claim that the device will be connected to military networks with the intent to make it possible for NGHTS to provide situational awareness and accurate coordinates for the delivery of effects from beyond the line of sight.

Northrop Grumman’s NGHTS is designed to be capable of performing rapid target acquisition, laser terminal guidance operation, and laser spot imaging functions. Its high-definition infrared sensors provide accuracy and grid capability over extended ranges.