Lockheed delivers 1st modernized rocket launch system to US Army

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy for Lockheed Martin CAMDEN, Arkansas. Lockheed Martin has delivered the first Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270A2 launcher to the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The MLRS is a modernized M270 with new engines and upgraded systems including a Common Fire Control System (CFCS). The upgrade makes the system compatible with future munitions like Extended-Range GMLRS and the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).

The M270A2 is a heavy-tracked mobile launcher that is intended to defeat artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor, and personnel carriers from increasing distances.