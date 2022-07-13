Lockheed delivers 1st modernized rocket launch system to US Army

Lockheed delivers 1st modernized rocket launch system to US ArmyNews
The MLRS is a modernized M270 with new engines and upgraded systems including a Common Fire Control System (CFCS). The upgrade makes the system compatible with future munitions like Extended-Range GMLRS and the Precision Strike Missile (PrSM).
The M270A2 is a heavy-tracked mobile launcher that is intended to defeat artillery, air defense concentrations, trucks, light armor, and personnel carriers from increasing distances.