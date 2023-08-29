M200 Vigilante radar completes first test with Brazilian Army and Air Force

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Embraer

PARINTINS, Brazil. The M200 Vigilante radar system recently underwent its first operational test at Júlio Belém Airport in Parintins on a KC-390 aircraft from the Brazilian Air Force, according to an Embraer statement.

The radar was evaluated during June and July, coinciding with the Parintins Folkloric Festival—a large event leading to increased air traffic. The radar monitored air activity within a 200 km range around the airport, collaborating with CINDACTA IV flight controllers, the Brazilian Air Force agency responsible for northern airspace monitoring, the company says.

For the first test, the radar was flown on a KC-390 aircraft on a three-hour trip between Campinas in São Paulo state and Parintins in Amazonas, during which the radar kept track of various aircraft and demonstrated its capability for Air Surveillance and Early Warning applications, the statement reads.

Developed as a medium-range sensor, the M200 Vigilante uses data processing techniques to identify, track, and classify targets, the statement adds.