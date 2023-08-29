Military Embedded Systems

M200 Vigilante radar completes first test with Brazilian Army and Air Force

News

August 29, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

M200 Vigilante radar completes first test with Brazilian Army and Air Force
Photo courtesy Embraer

PARINTINS, Brazil. The M200 Vigilante radar system recently underwent its first operational test at Júlio Belém Airport in Parintins on a KC-390 aircraft from the Brazilian Air Force, according to an Embraer statement.

The radar was evaluated during June and July, coinciding with the Parintins Folkloric Festival—a large event leading to increased air traffic. The radar monitored air activity within a 200 km range around the airport, collaborating with CINDACTA IV flight controllers, the Brazilian Air Force agency responsible for northern airspace monitoring, the company says.

For the first test, the radar was flown on a KC-390 aircraft on a three-hour trip between Campinas in São Paulo state and Parintins in Amazonas, during which the radar kept track of various aircraft and demonstrated its capability for Air Surveillance and Early Warning applications, the statement reads.

Developed as a medium-range sensor, the M200 Vigilante uses data processing techniques to identify, track, and classify targets, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Embraer Defense and Security

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics - Computers
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms