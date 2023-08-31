Medium-range radar GhostEye MR to advance with DoD backing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Raytheon

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Raytheon has received funding to further the development and testing of its medium-range GhostEye MR radar, aimed at improving the capabilities of the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), according to a company statement.

The GhostEye MR radar is a 360-degree surveillance and fire control sensor developed to detect, track, and identify a wide array of threats for NASAMS, and this contract marks the initial funding from the government to support the radar technology, which was initially developed by Raytheon through its internal R&D, the company says.

The funding will aid in the continued development of the radar system and an upcoming operational assessment at the White Sands Missile Range later this year, according to the statement. The goal of the assessment is to evaluate the radar's operational performance, especially its integration with the NASAMS air defense system.