MEMS sensors from ADI to equip smarter, safer wind turbines

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Unsplash image WILMINGTON, Mass. Semiconductor maker Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced that green-technology company Envision Energy (Shanghai, China -- a subsidiary of Envision Group) is adopting ADI's MEMS [microelectromechanical sensor] technology in the new generation of Envision Energy smart wind turbines.

Under the terms of the ADI-Envision agreement, advanced MEMS sensors from ADI will add intellligence to the turbines that will enable new levels of wind-turbine safety through enhanced real-time monitoring of vibration, tilt, and other information that can be used to inform safer windmill operation and design.

The collaboration, according to the companies' statement, will introduce predictive-maintenance technology into the core control of smart wind turbines, which is accomplished by using ADI’s precision inertial measurement unit (IMU) and low-noise, low-drift accelerometers on different positions of the tower barrel to monitor the key states of the wind tower barrel in real time and employed to inform danger-revention measures.