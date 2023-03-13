Military Embedded Systems

MEMS sensors from ADI to equip smarter, safer wind turbines

March 13, 2023

Lisa Daigle

WILMINGTON, Mass. Semiconductor maker Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) announced that green-technology company Envision Energy (Shanghai, China -- a subsidiary of Envision Group) is adopting ADI's MEMS [microelectromechanical sensor] technology in the new generation of Envision Energy smart wind turbines. 

Under the terms of the ADI-Envision agreement, advanced MEMS sensors from ADI will add intellligence to the turbines that will enable new levels of wind-turbine safety through enhanced real-time monitoring of vibration, tilt, and other information that can be used to inform safer windmill operation and design.

The collaboration, according to the companies' statement, will introduce predictive-maintenance technology into the core control of smart wind turbines, which is accomplished by using ADI’s precision inertial measurement unit (IMU) and low-noise, low-drift accelerometers on different positions of the tower barrel to monitor the key states of the wind tower barrel in real time and employed to inform danger-revention measures.

 

Analog Devices

One Technology Way
Wilmington, Massachusetts 02062
[email protected]
(781) 329-4700
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
