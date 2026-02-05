Micross Launches Standard-Performance NED with Improved Response Time

Micross introduces its Standard-Performance Nuclear Event Detector (NED), a next-generation radiation detection solution delivering significant improvements in sensitivity, response time, and system efficiency. The new NED is designed to protect mission-critical electronics across demanding applications including aircraft, unmanned aerial systems, defense weapons platforms, satellites, and military ground vehicles.

A New Benchmark in Nuclear Event Detection

The Micross MYXRHNEDSCJ series establishes a new performance benchmark for nuclear event detection and system protection. The Standard-Performance NED is available now for evaluation in limited quantities. Full production of Extended Temperature Range (XT) and MIL-PRF-38534 Class H compliant versions are planned for later this year. Both versions of the new Standard-Performance NED deliver:

2X greater radiation dose-rate sensitivity

SWaP Optimized, lowest power solution with integrated differential line drivers and receivers

Response time reduced by more than 50% at 10X overdrive dose rate (3-5 ns with 20 to 50X overdrive)

Unlike conventional NED designs developed more than 40 years ago, Micross’ Standard-Performance NED integrates differential line drivers and receivers on-chip. This integration eliminates the need for external drivers, reducing board space, shielding requirements, system weight, and overall response latency—delays that can double response time in legacy architectures.

