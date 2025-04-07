Military Embedded Systems

Missile tubes for Navy subs nabs BAE Systems $70 million contract

News

April 07, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: BAE Systems

YORK, Penn. BAE Systems received a $70 million contract award from General Dynamics Electric Boat for the production of Virginia Payload Module (VPM) missile tubes for Block VI Virginia-class submarines.

These missile tubes, according to the BAE Systems contract announcement, add substantial amounts of firepower and payload capacity to the Virginia-class submarine due to its ability to launch up to seven Tomahawks or future missile variants.

The VPM missile tubes are constructed at the BAE Systems facility in Louisville, Kentucky. That facility also builds the propulsor for the Virginia-class submarine and a heavy propulsor structure for the Columbia-class submarine.

