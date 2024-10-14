Military Embedded Systems

Mission-critical computing at the edge highlighted by Systel at AUSA

News

October 14, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Systel

WASHINGTON. Ruggedized computing provider Systel is introducing the latest addition to its Kite-Strike II embedded computer line at this week's AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition.  

Systel information says that the newest addition features a next-gen Intel x86 COM-HPC architecture that supports a range of mission-critical and computing at the edge applications. The Kite-Strike II x86 (model number EC7220) follows the successful NVIDIA-based Kite-Strike II AI [artificial intelligence] at the edge product (model number EC7210) that integrates the embedded AI computing engine NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SOM. Kite-Strike II x86 is configured with an Intel x86 COM-HPC CPU module, which is optimized for use across a range of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) programs.

oth Kite-Strike II versions share the same form factor and chassis, which the company asserts gives users large amounts of compute power in applications where size, weight, and power (SWaP) is limited; these applications include ground and air platforms in both crewed and uncrewed configurations.

AUSA showgoers may find Systel at Booth #1015. 

Featured Companies

Systel, Inc.

1655 Industrial Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Website
888.645.8400

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image courtesy Teledyne FLIR Defense
News
C-UAS platform from Teledyne FLIR Defense gets spotlight at AUSA 2024

October 15, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image via Kopin
News
AI-powered display that adapts during battle under development by Kopin

October 14, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via BAE Systems
News
Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles for U.S. Army to be built by BAE Systems

October 11, 2024

More Comms