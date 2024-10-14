Mission-critical computing at the edge highlighted by Systel at AUSA

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Systel WASHINGTON. Ruggedized computing provider Systel is introducing the latest addition to its Kite-Strike II embedded computer line at this week's AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Systel information says that the newest addition features a next-gen Intel x86 COM-HPC architecture that supports a range of mission-critical and computing at the edge applications. The Kite-Strike II x86 (model number EC7220) follows the successful NVIDIA-based Kite-Strike II AI [artificial intelligence] at the edge product (model number EC7210) that integrates the embedded AI computing engine NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin SOM. Kite-Strike II x86 is configured with an Intel x86 COM-HPC CPU module, which is optimized for use across a range of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) programs.

oth Kite-Strike II versions share the same form factor and chassis, which the company asserts gives users large amounts of compute power in applications where size, weight, and power (SWaP) is limited; these applications include ground and air platforms in both crewed and uncrewed configurations.

AUSA showgoers may find Systel at Booth #1015.