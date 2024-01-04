Military Embedded Systems

Multi-mission radar systems to be provided to Lithuania by Thales

January 04, 2024

Image courtesy Thales

VILNIUS, Lithuania. The Lithuanian Defence Material Agency (DMA) has reached an agreement with Dutch procurement Agency COMMIT to buy Thales Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission Compact radars (GM200 MM/C), a move aimed at bolstering the capabilities of the Lithuanian Land Forces, according to a Thales statement.

The GM200 MM/C radar is designed to provide advanced detection, tracking, and classification of a wide range of threats, including drones, missiles, and aircraft, and its capability extends to weapon location and air defense, the statement reads.

Equipped with 4D AESA technology, the GM200 MM/C is intended to allow radar operators to have extended time-on-target so they can gather information on incoming threats such as drones as well as rockets, artillery, and mortar attacks, the statement adds.

Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Avionics
