Multifunctional jammer designed with AI, digitization, and 3D printing

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image.

GERMANY. Sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT has combined artificial intelligence (AI), digitization, Active Electronically Scanning Array (AESA), and 3D printing technologies to develop a multi-function jamming system called Kalaetron Attack that can jam enemy radars and also be used passively as a reconnaissance sensor.

According to the company, core elements of the system are a fully-digitized, broadband sensor and effector, a fully-polarizable, electronically controllable jammer, and a condensed design of the electronic components made possible by metallic 3D printing.

Officials claim this has made it possible to integrate the AESA jammer into a relatively small pod system that can be integrated into flying platforms but also scaled for sea and land applications. The next step in development is to fit it into an aircraft in order to confirm the laboratory results in realistic flight tests.

Kalaetron Attack is part of HENSOLDT's all-digital Kalaetron product family. It is designed to be deployed in various configurations on diverse platforms for self-protection, ESM, and signal intelligence tasks, depending on customer needs.