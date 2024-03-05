Next-gen radars for UAE to be provided by Indra, EDGE Group partnership

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MADRID, Spain. EDGE Group and Indra Sistemas (Indra) will create a joint venture (JV) to develop and manufacture next-generation radar systems in the United Arab Emirates, the companies announced in a statement.

This collaboration will handle orders for approximately 300 advanced radar solutions, focusing on non-NATO and non-EU markets, the statement reads.

The new Abu Dhabi-based JV aims to become a significant player in the advanced radar solutions sector for air, land, and sea applications, and Indra seeks to strategically enhance and accelerate the technological and commercial development of its radar business, targeting high-growth international markets as part of its new strategic plan, the statement reads.

The JV will concentrate on developing sophisticated technologies and innovation, expanding in global markets, particularly in untapped non-NATO areas outside the European Union. EDGE will contribute its commercial strength and technology expertise, while Indra will enhance the JV’s capabilities by transferring technology and shifting some engineering, commercial, and manufacturing capabilities, the statement adds.