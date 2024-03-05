Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen radars for UAE to be provided by Indra, EDGE Group partnership

News

March 05, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Next-gen radars for UAE to be provided by Indra, EDGE Group partnership

MADRID, Spain. EDGE Group and Indra Sistemas (Indra) will create a joint venture (JV) to develop and manufacture next-generation radar systems in the United Arab Emirates, the companies announced in a statement.

This collaboration will handle orders for approximately 300 advanced radar solutions, focusing on non-NATO and non-EU markets, the statement reads.

The new Abu Dhabi-based JV aims to become a significant player in the advanced radar solutions sector for air, land, and sea applications, and Indra seeks to strategically enhance and accelerate the technological and commercial development of its radar business, targeting high-growth international markets as part of its new strategic plan, the statement reads.

The JV will concentrate on developing sophisticated technologies and innovation, expanding in global markets, particularly in untapped non-NATO areas outside the European Union. EDGE will contribute its commercial strength and technology expertise, while Indra will enhance the JV’s capabilities by transferring technology and shifting some engineering, commercial, and manufacturing capabilities, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Indra

Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber