Official Media Partner of SOF Week 2023

Story

TAMPA, Florida. The Global SOF Foundation and Clarion Events have announced that Military Embedded Systems and Shephard Media will serve as the official media partners and produce the official show daily of SOF Week 2023, the global event for the special operations community. As part of the agreement, Military Embedded Systems and Shephard Media will produce the Official Event Guide, provide coverage of the show across web and video, and produce the Official Digital Show Daily.

"USSOCOM [U.S. Special Operations Command] notified GSOF [Global SOF Foundation] that we were selected to co-sponsor its newly envisioned "SOF Week" – formerly known as SOFIC – beginning in 2023. SOF Week will be a national convention for U.S. SOF, and it will include a more diverse slate of programs, to include professional development sessions and we are extremely excited to work with USSOCOM to make SOF Week an amazing event," said Stuart Bradin, President and CEO of GSOF. “We are pleased to have Military Embedded Systems and Shephard Media onboard to further enhance the experience,” he added.

Tracy Bebbington, Director, Clarion Events added, “Having worked together with the GSOF Foundation for a number of years, we are thrilled to be taking on the newly named SOF Week which will allow us to work together with the USSOCOM and the SOF community to reshape their flagship event building on the successes to date.”

The award-winning journalism created by the media partners will provide news, market overviews and features relevant to SOF Week attendees and the wider special operations community.

“We are excited to be providing in-depth coverage and analysis of SOF Week,” said John McHale, Partner and EVP, Military Embedded Systems and OpenSystems Media.

“Our combined team of journalists is looking forward to bringing context and analysis to the event for both attendees and those following remotely,” added Darren Lake, CEO of Shephard Media.

Advertising opportunities include the Show Guide, daily E-newsletters, SOF Week TV sponsorships and pre-booked product videos as well as enhanced company listings for exhibitors. There are also several options for non-exhibitors as well. Click here to learn more.