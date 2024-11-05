Military Embedded Systems

Optronic and navigation systems to be equipped on Egyptian ships by Safran

News

November 05, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt. Safran won a contract to supply advanced optronic and navigation systems for the Egyptian navy's fleet of 10 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), the company announced in a statement.

NVL Egypt, a joint venture between Lürssen and the Government of Egypt, chose Safran's VIGY 4 optronic sights and Argonyx inertial navigation systems to enhance the Navy's defense capabilities, the statement reads. The VIGY 4 system, a panoramic observation and sighting system, allows for long-range detection, identification, and tracking of threats, even in low visibility and adverse weather, the company claims, adding that the system can control small and medium-caliber weapons.

The Argonyx inertial navigation system, based on Safran’s HRG Crystal gyroscope technology, is designed to provide navigation data in environments where satellite navigation is unavailable, the company says.

The OPVs will be built in Egypt by Alexandria Shipyard as part of ongoing efforts to modernize the Egyptian Navy.

