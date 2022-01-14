Optronics suite to equip German-Norwegian submarine project

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image. GERMANY. HENSOLDT announced that the company is equipping the German-Norwegian submarine project U212 CD with a fully digital sensor suite. The optronics division of HENSOLDT has now received a corresponding order from kta naval systems, a consortium of Kongsberg, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systeme, and Atlas Elektronik.

According to the company, the order is for six optronic systems, consisting of an OMS 150 optronic mast system, an OMS 300, and an i360°OS panoramic surveillance system for each of the six submarines of the Norwegian and German navies.

With the twin optronic mast solution, HESOLDT claims that the clients opted for a change from the conventional direct view of a periscope system to a completely hull-penetrating digital system solution.

Officials also claim that the combination of OMS 150 and OMS 300 is being commissioned for the first time for the U212 CD class. The OMS 150, in its multispectral version, will be used as a search and surveillance optronic mast, the OMS 300 stealth optronic mast takes over the attack function, and the OMS 300 is designed to be difficult to detect visually and via radar.