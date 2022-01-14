Military Embedded Systems

Optronics suite to equip German-Norwegian submarine project

News

January 14, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image.

GERMANY. HENSOLDT announced that the company is equipping the German-Norwegian submarine project U212 CD with a fully digital sensor suite. The optronics division of HENSOLDT has now received a corresponding order from kta naval systems, a consortium of Kongsberg, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systeme, and Atlas Elektronik.

According to the company, the order is for six optronic systems, consisting of an OMS 150 optronic mast system, an OMS 300, and an i360°OS panoramic surveillance system for each of the six submarines of the Norwegian and German navies.

With the twin optronic mast solution, HESOLDT claims that the clients opted for a change from the conventional direct view of a periscope system to a completely hull-penetrating digital system solution.

Officials also claim that the combination of OMS 150 and OMS 300 is being commissioned for the first time for the U212 CD class. The OMS 150, in its multispectral version, will be used as a search and surveillance optronic mast, the OMS 300 stealth optronic mast takes over the attack function, and the OMS 300 is designed to be difficult to detect visually and via radar.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Saab photo.
News
Hungarian Gripen fleet to undergo sensor and comms upgrades with Saab
More Avionics
Radar/EW
HENSOLDT image.
News
Optronics suite to equip German-Norwegian submarine project
More Radar/EW
A.I.
U.S. Army photo
News
AI-enabled autonomous systems for ISR garner Army demo contract
More A.I.
Cyber
Stock photo.
News
AI-powered cyber defense solution announced by Honeywell
More Cyber