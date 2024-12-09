Military Embedded Systems

Parry Labs and Concurrent team to deliver modular SOSA aligned battlespace solutions

December 09, 2024

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and WOBURN, Mass. Parry Labs and Concurrent announced a nonexclusive partnership that the two companies say will strive to rapidly deliver scalable Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, aligned technologies that answer the needs of users in the modern battlespace.

According to the companies' announcement, Parry Labs will leverage its expertise in software and VPX technology integration with Concurrent's VPX cards and ruggedized chassis, thus enabling the rapid fielding of fully integrated, modular systems. These systems are aligned with key standards, including SOSA for the Air Force, the C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) for the Army, and the Hardware Open Systems Technologies (HOST) standard for the Navy. Suchs multifaceted compliance, the companies say, ensures interoperability across services while accelerating the deployment of mission-critical capabilities to meet evolving operational demands.

The announcement highlights the companies' intention to provide customers with highly customizable, interoperable systems designed for operational resilience and adaptability and deliver on the promise of the modular open systems approach (MOSA), which has as its goal to deploy new technologies in significantly shorter time frames, thereby ensuring that forces are always equipped to counter evolving challenges in the field.

Parry Labs

Concurrent Technologies

400 West Cummings Park
Woburn, Massachusetts 01801
