Production begins on new Israeli submarine class

November 13, 2024

Stock image

KIEL, Germany. Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems launched the HDW Class Dolphin AIP (air-independent propulsion) submarine INS Drakon and began production for the first Dakar-class submarine for the Israeli Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The INS Drakon is the third and final submarine of the current HDW Class Dolphin AIP series tailored for the Israeli Navy, the statement reads. These submarines are designed to operate using AIP systems, which enable extended underwater operations.

The event also signaled the production kickoff of the Dakar-class submarine, intended to represent a new generation of capabilities for Israel's maritime forces, the company says.

The ceremonial event, held on November 12 in Kiel, was attended by representatives from Germany and Israel.

