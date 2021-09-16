Military Embedded Systems

Quadome software-defined naval surveillance radar introduced by HENSOLDT

September 16, 2021

HENSOLDT image.

LONDON. At DSEI, the international defense and security exhibition in London, sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT is introducing its newly developed Quadome radar system for naval surveillance and target acquisition. Equipped with the latest technology, Quadome is designed to provide rapid response and high precision.

The dual-mode, multi-mission surveillance radar will aim to provide naval forces and maritime security authorities with situational awareness and short reaction times. Fast detection and tracking of small, slow, and fast targets is intended to offer a reliable and stable air picture, with fast track initiation to support longer effector keep-out range.

According to the company, the new-generation radar features the latest gallium nitride (GaN)-based active electronically steered antenna (AESA) technology and is software-defined, thus being a future-proof solution with an extended operational lifetime.

Quadome features two main operational modes intended to simplify operator interaction and to reduce operator workload. Surveillance mode is used for general surface and air surveillance while the self-defense mode is employed for high-threat situations and target engagement, with helicopter support continuously available in either mode.

 

