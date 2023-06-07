Military Embedded Systems

Radar site in Azores will add critical tracking of on-orbit material

News

June 07, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radar site in Azores will add critical tracking of on-orbit material
LeoLabs Azores Space Radar image courtesy LeoLabs

MENLO PARK, Calif. Space-domain awareness provider LeoLabs announced the commissioning of its Azores space radar site, located on Santa Maria Island in the Azores, off the coast of Portugal. 

According to the LeoLabs announcement, the Azores site is a new addition to the company's global network of sensor-based phased-array radars that perform continuous monitoring of space objects and characterization of events in space in low Earth orbit (LEO). The Azores site, say company officials, sits at a strategic location in the Atlantic, closing a critical gap in longitude coverage in Europe and Africa, and increasing the frequency of observations. An estimated 96% of cataloged operational satellites and space debris pass through the radar's field of view. The Azores radar site also is able to discover, track, and catalog objects under 10 cm (3.93 inches), which are currently untracked.  

Ricardo Conde, president of Portugal's Space Agency, said of the addition: "This important investment by LeoLabs supports the global commitments and initiatives to space safety, security, and sustainability. The strategic location of the radar in Santa Maria reinforces the centrality of Azores in the Atlantic, and fills a critical gap in coverage that will allow us to mitigate the risks of rapidly growing space debris in LEO." 

Featured Companies

LeoLabs

LeoLabs, Inc. PO Box 998
Menlo Park, CA 94026-0998
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms