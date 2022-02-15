Security IP module aligned with SOSA and CMOSS from Curtiss-Wright chosen for sensor programs

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Curtiss-Wright ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions reports that it has been chosen by a defense system integrator to provide its XMC-528 mezzanine card for use in a number of sensor system programs.

Under the terms of the $4 million contract (with an estimated lifetime value of approximately $25 million), Curtiss-Wright will supply what it calls its enhanced TrustedCOTS (eTCOTS) module for placement into new and legacy systems wherever XMC (VITA 42/61) mezzanine cards can be used, including modules designed to align with The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and U.S. Army’s C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) technical standards.

The eTCOTS -- which the company says is intended to speed the integration of advanced security IP such as Raytheon’s Night CoverM product suite and Idaho Scientific’s Immunity cryptographic products -- is aimed at a wide range of system architectures including ATCA, rackmount servers with PCIe slots, and well as VME and OpenVPX modules.