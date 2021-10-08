See The New Era in Combatant Craft at AUSA 2021

Press Release

(Washington, DC) – The Whiskey Project, a Veteran-owned company known for defense watercraft innovation, will proudly showcase their new era combatant watercraft, WHISKEY Multi Mission Reconnaissance Craft (WHISKEY MMRC) at AUSA 2021.

Designed by warfighters for warfighters, WHISKEY MMRC is doctrinally developed to provide maneuver from the sea to support reconnaissance and counter reconnaissance, surveillance, collections, target acquisition, interdiction and battlespace shaping operations.

Who: Darren Schuback, Co-Founder and Managing Director, The Whiskey Project

What: See the new WHISKEY MMRC on display and check out its new, fully integrated, WHISKEY HORIZON STRIKE sensor system – targets multiple vessels at once, navigates day or night, and proven in-service tactical networks.

Where: AUSA: Team Defence Australia Pavilion, Booth 7319, Halls DE, Walter E. Washington Convention Center

When: October 11 – October 13, 2021

The WHISKEY MMRC is a result of United States and Australian Veterans coming together to improve the safety of future Warfighters, and trusted allies conducting modern maritime reconnaissance missions.

Schedule an interview during AUSA with The Whiskey Project by contacting JANSON Communications at [email protected] for availability.

Media Contact:

JANSON Communications

401-410-4818

[email protected]

About The Whiskey Project:

Named after the military call sign ‘Whiskey’ for Australian Special Forces water operators, The Whiskey Project is a veteran-owned company whose founders – former Australian Navy Special Operations Clearance Divers - set out to create “the watercraft we wish we’d had.” The Whiskey Project is a subsidiary of The Whiskey Project Group, a trusted supplier to the Australian Defense Force.