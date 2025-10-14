Sensor-based surveillance system from GA-EMS gets highlight at AUSA 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy GA-EMS 2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) is showcasing its Fencepost acoustic surveillance system at the AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, ongoing this week in Washington, D.C.

The Fencepost system -- which GA-EMS demonstrated during the August 2025 Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Technology Readiness Experimentation 2025 (T-REX 25) exercise -- showed its ability to detect low-signature aerial threats in complex terrain and congested radio-frequency environments, which the company asserts underscores the value of passive situational awareness in complex operational environments.

During the T-REX 25 exercise, GA-EMS reports that Fencepost passively detected and tracked low-signature aerial threats, including Group 1-3 uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) and rotary-wing aircraft, across complex terrain and congested RF conditions.

Company officials state that the system’s modular architecture, rapid deployability, and integration with tactical decision aids were key focus areas throughout the experimentation.

“These trials confirm Fencepost’s ability to deliver persistent, passive situational awareness where radar and optical systems face limitations,” said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “We’re focused on delivering deployable technologies that close operational gaps and adapt to the realities of modern conflict.”

AUSA showgoers may see Fencepost at the GA-EMS booth, #2725.