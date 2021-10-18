Sensor development goal of Hensoldt and QinetiQ partnership

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

QinetiQ photo.

WALTHAM, Mass. Hensoldt Inc., the United States affiliate of global defense company Hensoldt AG, and QinetiQ Inc., the United States affiliate of global integrated defense company QinetiQ PLC, have entered into a new agreement establishing a framework for a strategic partnership.

According to officials, the agreement will aim to address cooperation for the development, integration, testing, fielding, and servicing of Hensoldt’ s products in the United States as well as the joint pursuit and capture of business opportunities for United States defense and security customers.

As part of this agreement, Hensoldt Inc. will expand the availability of its offerings in sensor suites, radars, electro-optical/infrared sensors, situational awareness solutions, active protection systems, laser range finders, optics, and integrated solutions in the United States market.

QinetiQ Inc will aim to support this effort by leveraging its facilities, technical capabilities, and staff in the integration and servicing of third-party sensor products. In the context of this cooperative framework, Hensoldt Inc. and QinetiQ Inc. will begin near-term efforts to integrate and demonstrate future capabilities on a new Ground Combat Vehicle provided by the U.S. Army.