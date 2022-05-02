Sensors-based combat training system gets second Navy production order

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Collins Aerospace image. CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. Collins Aerospace has won a second low-rate production order -- valued at $24 million -- for its Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II (TCTS II) Air Combat Training System from the U.S. Navy.

TCTS II, a program of record of the Navy and the U.S. Air Force for fourth- and fifth-generation fighter aircraft -- uses live virtual constructive technologies to enable synthetic threats to stimulate the sensors of an aircraft. The open-architecture training system is intended to facilitate information sharing in near real time and thereby enable more realistic and secure cross-service air combat exercises.

TCTS II -- a joint project between Collins Aerospace and Leonardo DRS -- is preparing for final development test and operational flights in fall 2022 and is on schedule to complete Initial Operational Capability (IOC) at Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon in late 2022 before entering full-rate production in early 2023.