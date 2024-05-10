Military Embedded Systems

Sensors contract worth $631 million signed between Leidos, U.S. Army

News

May 10, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Jamie Lear, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center

RESTON, Va. Science and technology engineering firm Leidos won a $631 million award from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Grounds for work on the Army's Development, Integration, Acquisitions, Bridging to Logistics & Operations (DIABLO) sensors program. 

Under the terms of the contract -- which operates under the direction of the Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) -- Leidos is tasked with developing, acquiring, fielding, and providing support to tactically relevant aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and integrated systems across a wide swath  of multiple intelligence capabilities. 

The company says that the contract will run for the next 10 years.

