Sensors contract worth $631 million signed between Leidos, U.S. Army

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: Jamie Lear, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center RESTON, Va. Science and technology engineering firm Leidos won a $631 million award from the U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Grounds for work on the Army's Development, Integration, Acquisitions, Bridging to Logistics & Operations (DIABLO) sensors program.

Under the terms of the contract -- which operates under the direction of the Project Director Sensors-Aerial Intelligence (PD SAI) -- Leidos is tasked with developing, acquiring, fielding, and providing support to tactically relevant aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors and integrated systems across a wide swath of multiple intelligence capabilities.

The company says that the contract will run for the next 10 years.