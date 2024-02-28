Skyranger 30 air defense system to be provided to Germany by Rheinmetall

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Rheinmetall

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. The German armed forces have chosen Rheinmetall to supply the Skyranger 30 mobile air defense system in a €595 million contract that includes the delivery of a prototype and 18 series production vehicles, with an option for an additional 30 systems, Rheinmetall announced in a statement.

The first prototype is expected to be delivered by the end of 2024, the company says.

The Skyranger 30, a component of the newly developed short- and very short-range air defense system known as the NNbS, aligns with the European Sky Shield Initiative. The system aims to fill a capability gap in mobile air defense, incorporating a blend of mobility, protection, flexibility, and precision, the statement reads.

The Skyranger 30 integrates a 30mm x 173 KCE revolver gun, surface-to-air missiles, and a sensor suite on a single platform. For the German deployment, Stinger missiles will be the primary armament, although the system can accommodate various modern guided missiles based on specific requirements, the company adds.