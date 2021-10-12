Military Embedded Systems

Software-defined multimission radar from Echodyne gets AUSA launch

October 12, 2021

Echodyne's EchoGuard radar/Echodyne photo.

AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION -- WASHINGTON, D.C. Radar platform provider Echodyne announced its new EchoShield line of midrange radars aimed at a wide variety of defense, government, and commercial use cases.

According to the company's announcement, the EchoShield line of pulse-Doppler cognitive 4D radar combines ultra-precise electronically scanned array (ESA) beamforming and real-time dynamic waveform synthesis to deliver subdegree tracking accuracy on all kinds of objects across a broad 3D field of view. 

The initial software release, say company officials, prioritizes a counter-unmanned aerial system (UAS) mission and is optimized to detect, track, and classify uncrewed aircraft, including low/slow/small drones, even in dense urban environments; later releases will match radar resources with customer demand in dozens of applications and markets.

AUSA attendees can visit Echodyne at Booth 1351.

