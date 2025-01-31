Military Embedded Systems

SonoFlash sonobuoys to be delivered to French Navy by Thales

News

January 31, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SonoFlash sonobuoys to be delivered to French Navy by Thales
Image via Thales

PARIS, France. Thales won a contract from the French defense procurement agency (DGA) to supply several hundred SonoFlash sonobuoys for the French Navy, the company announced in a statement.

Manufactured in France in partnership with local small and medium-sized enterprises, the SonoFlash sonobuoy is designed to enhance the country’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the statement reads.

The sonobuoy can be deployed from maritime patrol aircraft, such as the ATL2, and helicopters, including the NH90, to detect submarines, Thales states. It operates in both active and passive modes, featuring a low-frequency emitter and a high-directivity receiver.

According to the company, when combined with the FLASH dipping sonar, the SonoFlash sonobuoys enable wider-area submarine detection and improved responsiveness to evasive maneuvers. The system’s communication capabilities allow data sharing across surface ships, aircraft, and acoustic support centers equipped with sonobuoy processing systems.

