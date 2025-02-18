Military Embedded Systems

Systems engineering support for U.S. Navy’s Aegis Combat System to be provided by BAE Systems

News

February 18, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

MCLEAN, Virginia. BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year, $251 million contract to provide systems engineering and technical support for the U.S. Navy’s AEGIS Combat System, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, BAE Systems will support the AEGIS Technical Representative (AEGIS TECHREP) organization with large-scale systems engineering, test and evaluation, logistics, system acquisitions, and cybersecurity for the U.S. Navy, the Missile Defense Agency, and the Foreign Military Sales program, the statement reads.

The company’s efforts will also contribute to the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems’ digital transformation strategy by developing and deploying digital analytic tools aimed at improving mission readiness, the company says. These tools are designed to provide near real-time assessments of mission impacts caused by software deficiencies, allowing for better prioritization of investments in combat capability.

Work under the contract will take place at U.S. Navy sites in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey; Bath, Maine; and Pascagoula, Mississippi, the company states.

