The Open Group SOSA Consortium releases the Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture, Edition 2.0, Version 2 (Snapshot 2)

News

SAN FRANCISCO. The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Consortium announced the release of the Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture, Edition 2.0, Version 2 (Snapshot 2).

Snapshots are draft documents that provide a mechanism for The Open Group to disseminate information on its current direction and thinking to an interested audience and represent the interim results of technical activities that advance the Technical Standard. New features and functionality described in Snapshot 2 are intended to be included in Version 2.0 of the standard when it is officially released.

According to the Open Group's announcement, the snapshot includes a wide range of additional features and functionality that expand support for EA [electronic attack], SIGINT [signals intelligence], SAR [synthetic aperture radar], and EO/IR [electro-optical/infrared] applications, including security services and standards such as MORA V2.5 and VICTORY V1.10. Ongoing definition of the SOSA functions and behaviors of modules and associated interfaces is continued, enabling the capability and development of interchangeable components for sensing. The newly released snapshot is also intended to guide designers of sensor systems on additional chassis connectors and the use of high-speed Ethernet and high-density fiber connectivity. The new snapshot also includes software and hardware, defines electrical-mechanical interfaces, and integrates relevant business use cases and supporting guidance documents.

Nick Borton, SOSA Steering Committee Vice Chair, stated: "We are excited to announce the release of the Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture, Edition 2.0, Version 2 (Snapshot 2) by The Open Group SOSA Consortium. This document provides a ‘snapshot’ of what will, after maturation, become the Technical Standard for SOSA Reference Architecture, Edition 2.0. It is published to make public the direction, thinking, and path the Consortium is taking in the development of the Reference Architecture.”