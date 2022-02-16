Tri-Service Interoperability Open Architecture Demonstration set for March 15

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. The Tri-Service Interoperability Open Architecture Demonstration (TSOA-ID) Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) and Expo featuring Army, Navy, Air Force, and Department of Defense leader speaking on open achitecture strategies is being held on March 15, 2022 at the Solomons Inn and Marina near the U.S. Naval Air Station at Patuxent River.

TSOA-ID is open to the public and complimentary to attend. Pre-registration is required at www.tsoa-id.net.

Keynote speakers include:

Ms. Stephanie Possehl, Acting Deputy Director for Engineering and Director of Engineering Policy and Systems within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Mr. David Tremper, Director for Electronic Warfare - Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment

Major General Robert M. Collins, U.S. Army - Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications- Tactical

Tactical Brigadier General Robert L. Barrie, Jr., U.S. Army - Program Executive Officer, Aviation

Collins will also lead an interactive Panel on "Implementing C5ISR (CMOSS) Open Standards."

John McHale, EVP & Group Editorial Director of Military Embedded Systems will moderate the MOSA Tech Experts Panel, which includes:

Mr. Joe Carter, Acting Systems Engineering Branch Chief in APEO for Engineering

Dr. Bill Conley, Sr. Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Mercury Systems

Mr. Scott Dennis, Chief Technical Architect, PEO AVN MOSA Transformation Office • Mr. Jason Dirner, MOSA Chief Engineer, C5ISR Center Eng. & Systems Integration Directorate

Ms. Nadine Geier, Director of Systems Engineering, OUSD (R&E)

Dr. Ilya Lipkin, Technical expert for AFLCMC Sensors and Engineering Directorate

The TSOA-ID Expo areas will feature live demonstrations from Navy, Army, and Air Force specialized open architecture teams, alongside companies such as: Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, Mercury Systems, The Boeing Company, L3 Harris, Lockheed Martin, and more. Each will spotlight their latest open architecture and Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products.

TSOA-ID is a one-day focused event that brings together technical experts from the open architecture/open standards/MOSA market space. For more information, visit www.tsoa-id.net.