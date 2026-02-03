TRML-4D air defense radars to be provided to European users by HENSOLDT

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt

ULM, Germany. HENSOLDT won orders worth more than €100 million from Diehl Defence to supply additional TRML-4D air defense radars for multiple European countries under the European Sky Shield Initiative, the company announced in a statement.

HENSOLDT says the radars will be delivered with maintenance and training support and will be fielded by participating ESSI countries as part of Diehl’s IRIS-T SLM (InfraRed Imaging System--Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled, Surface Launched Medium Range) air defense system. The company states the TRML-4D uses active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology and is intended to support detection and tracking of air targets including cruise missiles, rockets, drones, and aircraft.

The TRML-4D is designed to track about 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers, according to the statement. HENSOLDT adds that its broader air defense radar portfolio includes Spexer short-range radar and Twinvis passive radar, and says it has existing ESSI-related contracts totaling more than 150 radars across multiple types.