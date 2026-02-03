Military Embedded Systems

TRML-4D air defense radars to be provided to European users by HENSOLDT

News

February 03, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Hensoldt

ULM, Germany. HENSOLDT won orders worth more than €100 million from Diehl Defence to supply additional TRML-4D air defense radars for multiple European countries under the European Sky Shield Initiative, the company announced in a statement.

HENSOLDT says the radars will be delivered with maintenance and training support and will be fielded by participating ESSI countries as part of Diehl’s IRIS-T SLM (InfraRed Imaging System--Tail/Thrust Vector-Controlled, Surface Launched Medium Range) air defense system. The company states the TRML-4D uses active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology and is intended to support detection and tracking of air targets including cruise missiles, rockets, drones, and aircraft.

The TRML-4D is designed to track about 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250 kilometers, according to the statement. HENSOLDT adds that its broader air defense radar portfolio includes Spexer short-range radar and Twinvis passive radar, and says it has existing ESSI-related contracts totaling more than 150 radars across multiple types.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Unmanned
