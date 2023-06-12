Military Embedded Systems

UK Royal Navy radar support contract won by BAE Systems

June 12, 2023

UK Royal Navy radar support contract won by BAE Systems
LONDON, England. BAE Systems has won a 10-year contract to support the UK Royal Navy's three main radar systems: Artisan, Sampson, and Long Range Radar (LRR), according to a company statement.

The contract covers every major Royal Navy ship, including the Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers and the Type 45 destroyers. This new agreement replaces several existing contracts, and the company says it will maintain and upgrade existing radars and roll out technology enhancements to systems currently in use as well as those being installed on the Royal Navy's new Type 26 frigates, the statement reads.

In addition, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) and BAE Systems are jointly investing £50 million to develop new radar technology to address emerging threats such as ballistic missiles and drones, which involves a £37.5 million contribution from the MOD and a £12.5 million investment from BAE Systems into research and development, the company says.

