U.S. Navy flight tests of RTX StormBreaker smart weapon go 14 for 14, company reports

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon image ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon announced that it ran 28 tests of its StormBreaker smart weapon in 2023, including a 100% success rate on 14 of 14 planned jettisons from the F-35C; the additional 14 tests throughout the year included employment from the F/A-18E/F, F-15E, and F-35B across the U.S. Navy, Marines, and Air Force.

Raytheon announced the smart weapon testing statistics at the Farnborough International Air Show, ongoing this week in Farnborough, England.

According to company information, StormBreaker is an air-launched, precision-strike standoff weapon that enables the user to defeat moving and fixed targets. It can be used in adverse weather conditions through its tri-mode seeker that employs infrared and millimeter wave radar to see through fog, smoke, and rain. StormBreaker gives airborne or ground controllers the ability to send in-flight target updates and updated target coordinates mid-flight via two-way datalink communications.