Military Embedded Systems

16 maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft ordered by Spain

News

December 26, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

16 maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft ordered by Spain
Image courtesy Airbus

GETAFE, Spain. The Spanish Ministry of Defence will buy 16 Airbus C295 aircraft, customized for Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) roles, Airbus announced in a statement.

This acquisition is aimed at enhancing the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Spanish Air and Space Force and the Spanish Navy, along with boosting their surveillance, reconnaissance, and search & rescue operations, the company says.

The agreement also includes training systems, including a full flight simulator and mission system simulator, and an initial logistics support package, the statement adds.

The C295 MPA, which will replace the retired P-3 Orion fleet, is designed for tasks including anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and the aircraft can also carry torpedoes and other weapon systems, the company says.

Featured Companies

Airbus

2550 Wasser Terrace, Suite 9000
Herndon, VA 20171
Website
[email protected]
+49 151 628 66711
Categories
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms