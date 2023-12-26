16 maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft ordered by Spain

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Airbus

GETAFE, Spain. The Spanish Ministry of Defence will buy 16 Airbus C295 aircraft, customized for Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and Maritime Surveillance Aircraft (MSA) roles, Airbus announced in a statement.

This acquisition is aimed at enhancing the anti-submarine warfare capabilities of the Spanish Air and Space Force and the Spanish Navy, along with boosting their surveillance, reconnaissance, and search & rescue operations, the company says.

The agreement also includes training systems, including a full flight simulator and mission system simulator, and an initial logistics support package, the statement adds.

The C295 MPA, which will replace the retired P-3 Orion fleet, is designed for tasks including anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, and the aircraft can also carry torpedoes and other weapon systems, the company says.