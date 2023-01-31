Advanced SiP assemblies from CAES will continue on USAF wideband radio

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ARLINGTON, Va. Mission-critical RF company CAES won a spot to continue contributing to the U.S. Air Force on the Extremely Wideband Radio Frequency Spectrum Operations (EWO) system, .

The most recent award -- an extension of an ongoing partnership with MITRE and the Air Force -- calls for CAES to design and develop dual system-in-package circuit card assemblies.

CAES is also tasked with continuing its project to improve the performance of the microelectronics-based wideband digital antenna array.