Military Embedded Systems

C5ISR contract worth as much as $1.5 billion signed between DoD, Leidos

News

October 13, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Dan Lafontaine, C5ISR Center Public Affairs

RESTON, Va. Leidos won a prime task order to provide the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) with a suite of command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) tools for insertion across the services; the contract holds a ceiling value of approximately $1.5 billion if all options are exercised. 

According to the award announcement, Leidos will use C5ISR capabilities to enhance technological innovation with a focus on rapid insertion of technologies across the mission spectrum, for multiple services, and integrating new technology with existing and legacy systems for enhanced effectiveness.

The contract -- which calls for a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods -- will be performed worldwide.

