Information and electronic warfare solutions focus of CACI contract

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image. RESTON, Va. CACI International Inc. has won a five-year, single-award task order worth potentially $785 million for Special Operations Forces Emerging Threats, Operations, and Planning Support (SOFETOPS).

According to the company, CACI will aim to provide expertise in integrated information warfare (IW) and electronic warfare (EW) solutions, training, readiness, and modernization to advance U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) missions.

The company also claims that this task order expands CACI’s support to USASOC, its strategic partners, and other special operations commands by offering new capabilities driven by emerging needs and continually evolving mission requirements.

CACI will also further refine and improve interoperability, coordination, and synchronization between USASOC and its strategic partners. It has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and was awarded under the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) multiple award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle.